FORECAST: Heatwave peaks today, heat advisories in place

WEATHER HEADLINES

Heat Advisory - Most of WAVE Country today

Air Quality Alert - Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups - Louisville & Southern Indiana - today

Spotty rain chances return for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be a scorcher as temperatures peak into the mid/upper 90s this afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in place as the heat index jumps as high as 108° this afternoon. An Air Quality Alert is also in effect for the region today. Tonight will feel very warm and muggy as humidity remains high. Temperatures only fall into the 70s to near 80° overnight.

Saturday’s forecast features partly cloudy skies and toasty temperatures. We’ll climb into the low to mid-90s once again tomorrow afternoon with heat index values near 104°. As the afternoon wears on, scattered thunderstorms become more likely. Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to track through the area Saturday night as a cold front moves in. Expect lows in the 60s and low 70s.

