FORECAST: Weekend cold front brings relief from the heat plus waves of rain and storms

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson with the forecast.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • One more day with miserbly hot and humid temperatures
  • Storm chances increase late Saturday
  • Milder and drier to begin the new work week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tonight will be quite warm and very muggy as humidity levels remain high. Temperatures will only fall to near 80°. Clouds will gradually thicken and increase as a few scattered showers and storms move in from the northwest near sunrise.

Saturday begins with a few scattered showers and downpours. Multiple waves of showers and storms are expected, but it won’t be a washout. Best rain chances arrive late. The heat and humidity continue too, where heat indices could approach 104°.

A cold front arrives late Saturday, bringing us some much needed relief from the heat! This front will also help spark scattered showers and storms through the majority of Saturday evening, likely sticking around into the overnight as well.

A few lingering showers are possible near daybreak Sunday, with the rest of the day looking dry. Temperatures will be noticeably less hot, too. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 80s, which is much closer to our typical highs for late July.

The forecast into Monday and Tuesday will be great, especially after dealing with our heat wave this week. Temperatures will only climb into the mid 80s for afternoon highs with lots of sunshine. The heat does make a fast return though, with highs back to near 90° by mid to late week.

Next weekend looks more promising so far, with highs back in the 80s with only a slim chance of a few showers and storms. We’ll be watching it. Keep an eye on the free WAVE Weather App for the latest information.

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson with the forecast.
