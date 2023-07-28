ISP trooper arrested for driving while intoxicated

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – An Indiana state trooper has been placed on administrative leave after he was seen by fellow troopers operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Zachary Smith, a senior trooper with 12 years of service to the Indiana State Police, was arrested July 27 at his home in Floyd County.

ISP says troopers from the Sellersburg post had gone to Smith’s home that afternoon to deliver some paperwork to him. While they were there, Smith arrived home in his personal car and pulled into the driveway. While speaking with him, the troopers said Smith showed signs that he was impaired.

Smith was booked into the Floyd County Jail in New Albany on a charge of operating while intoxicated. The charge is a Class C misdemeanor. He will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of charge is facing and an internal ISP investigation.

