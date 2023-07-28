Lane closures scheduled on Lincoln, Kennedy bridges to install new toll equipment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Overnight lane closures are scheduled on the Lincoln and Kennedy bridges the next two weeks to install new toll equipment, according to a release.

Officials said the upgraded equipment is part of RiverLink’s transition to a new toll service provider.

The three outside lanes and shoulder of the Lincoln bridge (I-65 North) are scheduled to be closed nightly between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Sunday, July 30 through Thursday, August 3 and then from Sunday, August 6 through Friday, August 11.

The three outside lanes and shoulder of the Kennedy bridge (I-65 South) are scheduled to be closed nightly between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Sunday, July 30 through Thursday, August 3 and then from Sunday, August 6 through Friday, August 11.

Officials urge drivers to travel with caution throughout the work area. The duration of the work may change due to weather or other unforeseen events.

