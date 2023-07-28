Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Lane closures scheduled on Lincoln, Kennedy bridges to install new toll equipment

(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Overnight lane closures are scheduled on the Lincoln and Kennedy bridges the next two weeks to install new toll equipment, according to a release.

Officials said the upgraded equipment is part of RiverLink’s transition to a new toll service provider.

The three outside lanes and shoulder of the Lincoln bridge (I-65 North) are scheduled to be closed nightly between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Sunday, July 30 through Thursday, August 3 and then from Sunday, August 6 through Friday, August 11.

The three outside lanes and shoulder of the Kennedy bridge (I-65 South) are scheduled to be closed nightly between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Sunday, July 30 through Thursday, August 3 and then from Sunday, August 6 through Friday, August 11.

Officials urge drivers to travel with caution throughout the work area. The duration of the work may change due to weather or other unforeseen events.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman Minton Bridge closed in both directions
A Phoenix-area homeowner said he ran outside to help a mail carrier who appeared to be...
‘She’s going to faint’: Homeowner helps pregnant mail carrier working in sweltering heat
Shively crash
Victims of double fatal crash caused by wrong way driver identified
The Cameron Park Zoo team says it is grieving after the death of a baby giraffe named Zuri.
Baby giraffe dies just days after its mother
Louisville Metro police officer Nick Wilt leaves Frazier Rehab for home 109 days after he was...
‘Our hero is going home’: Officer Wilt released from Frazier Rehab after 3.5 months

Latest News

Sherman Minton Bridge remains closed as inspection work continues
Sherman Minton Bridge
Sherman Minton Bridge to reopen two-way traffic ‘in the coming days’
Overnight ramp closure at Gene Snyder, I-64 interchange scheduled
Sherman Minton Bridge closed in both directions