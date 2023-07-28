LMPD investigating shooting that injured man in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting that happened Friday in the Smoketown Jackson neighborhood.

LMPD said calls came in reporting a shooting in the 300 block of East Broadway near Floyd Street around 2 p.m.

Police arrived and found a man shot. First responders rendered aid to the man until he was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

Officials believe the man should survive his injuries.

Detectives are canvassing the area. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.