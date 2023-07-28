Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD searching for missing 58-year-old Robert Campisano Jr.

Missing 58-year-old Robert Campisano Jr.
Missing 58-year-old Robert Campisano Jr.(LMPD)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department began Operation Return Home for the missing 58-year-old Robert Campisano Jr on Thursday, according to a release.

Campisano is around 6 feet tall, has green eyes, and brown and gray hair. He is missing from Braidwood Drive.

He was last seen driving a 2013 blue Chevrolet Camaro with Kentucky license plate 892NVT. The vehicle was last seen around 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Preston Highway and Fern Valley Road.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact LMPD at 574-5673.

