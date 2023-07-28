Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville man arrested after investigation involving ‘hazardous materials’

53-year-old Marc Hibel
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested after an investigation involving “hazardous materials” according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

On Thursday, LMPD detectives and federal agents served a search warrant on Applegate Lane on an investigation involving hazardous materials, LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

As a part of the investigation, detectives and Bomb Squad technicians had a controlled detonation of a device in the rear property of the scene around 9:15 p.m., Ellis said.

Marc Hibel, 53, was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment first degree. He is currently scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on Friday at 9 a.m.

