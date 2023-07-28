Man in hospital after shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood Thursday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a walk-in shooting victim at UofL Hospital around 7:20 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

Throughout the investigation, officials said they learned that the man had been shot near the intersection of 10th Street and Esquire Alley. The man is expected to survive his injuries.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous online Crime Tip Portal.

