Officer Wilt family approaches his recovery with ‘pit bull mentality’

By David Mattingly
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wearing a smile and giving well-wishers a thumbs up, 26-year-old LMPD Officer Nick Wilt exited the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute displaying the hope and determination that doctors said has made his recovery nothing short of remarkable.

Wilt had been in the hospital since April 10, the day he was shot in the head while attempting to stop a mass shooting at the Old National Bank.

“The mindset that Officer Wilt had before he ever crossed our threshold is what has served him well,” UofL Health Chief Medical Officer Jason Smith said. “The mindset that his family has is what has served him well.”

Wilt’s family also expressed gratitude for the medical teams at UofL Health.

”Because of the work they did, we get to take our brother home today,” Zack Wilt, Nick’s twin brother said. “Nick gets to go home today, sleep in his own bed, with his own TV. And he’s been asking for a steak dinner for a couple of weeks now. And you bet we’re going to get him a steak dinner tonight.”

“They’re strong,” LMPD Chief Jacqueline Gwinn-Villaroel said. “I want to classify them with a plug pit bull mentality. They are just aggressive in their need and desire to get better.”

Dr. Smith said the journey to recovery for Officer Wilt may never be over, but Friday was a big step forward for Wilt and his family as they prepare for the challenges ahead.

They are again at home and together, ready for the challenges ahead.

”He’ll probably be embarrassed that I say this,” Zack said, “but his little catchphrase when we wheel him out of his room is, ‘Let’s boogie-woogie.’ He’s ready to go.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

