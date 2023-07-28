Places to cool off and beat the heat in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A heat advisory was in place for most of WAVE Country on Friday as temperatures feel like they are in the triple digits.

If you’re outside or without air conditioning and need a place to cool off, there are plenty of places to find shade across Louisville.

Eight neighborhood places will be all across the city to help you beat the heat.

To find the closest location, all you need to do is call Metro 311. There are also 14 community centers with some offering free meals to children thanks to Dare to Care.

All of Louisville’s free public library locations are also available as well as senior nutrition sites.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.