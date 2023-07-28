Contact Troubleshooters
Sherman Minton Bridge remains closed as inspection work continues

(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Both decks of the Sherman Minton Bridge remain closed as of Friday afternoon.

The bridge needed to close on Thursday due to emergency repairs needed.

The Sherman Minton Renewal team said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Indiana Department of Transportation officials are expecting engineers and contractors to finish up inspections on Friday.

Another update on the bridge is scheduled to be provided later on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

