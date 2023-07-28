Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Sherman Minton Bridge to reopen two-way traffic ‘in the coming days’

Sherman Minton Bridge
Sherman Minton Bridge
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Engineers are working on proposed repair plans for the Kentucky approach to the Sherman Minton Bridge so that two-way traffic can be reopened in the coming days, according to a release.

Officials said the team is also continuing inspections throughout the night to evaluate the upper deck and preparing repair plans so that traffic can cross the bridge again as soon as possible.

The bridge has been going through a long-term repair and rehabilitation project and was closed Wednesday evening when engineers noticed a bearing and pier that support the upper deck needed repairs, according to the release.

The lower deck of the bridge has one eastbound and one westbound lane. The upper deck, which was already partially closed for rehab work, currently has one westbound lane.

The lower deck of the bridge will reopen once repairs are made to ensure the safety and stability of the upper deck. Crews are currently evaluating how to go about the repairs. There is currently no estimate as to when the upper deck will reopen, according to officials.

The pier that needs repairs is on land where the upper and lower decks come together. The pier supports the approach and does not support the river crossing.

Officials urge drivers to find alternate routes where possible. The suggested route is I-265 and I-65.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 in serious condition after crash on Dixie Highway
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Sherman Minton Bridge closed in both directions
A Phoenix-area homeowner said he ran outside to help a mail carrier who appeared to be...
‘She’s going to faint’: Homeowner helps pregnant mail carrier working in sweltering heat
Michael Broughton, 33
Louisville man arrested on human trafficking charges

Latest News

Overnight ramp closure at Gene Snyder, I-64 interchange scheduled
Sherman Minton Bridge closed in both directions
Westbound I-64 lane on Sherman Minton Bridge to be closed ‘until further notice’
Street closures for 2023 NSRA Street Rod Nationals