Sherman Minton Bridge to reopen two-way traffic ‘in the coming days’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Engineers are working on proposed repair plans for the Kentucky approach to the Sherman Minton Bridge so that two-way traffic can be reopened in the coming days, according to a release.

Officials said the team is also continuing inspections throughout the night to evaluate the upper deck and preparing repair plans so that traffic can cross the bridge again as soon as possible.

The bridge has been going through a long-term repair and rehabilitation project and was closed Wednesday evening when engineers noticed a bearing and pier that support the upper deck needed repairs, according to the release.

The lower deck of the bridge has one eastbound and one westbound lane. The upper deck, which was already partially closed for rehab work, currently has one westbound lane.

The lower deck of the bridge will reopen once repairs are made to ensure the safety and stability of the upper deck. Crews are currently evaluating how to go about the repairs. There is currently no estimate as to when the upper deck will reopen, according to officials.

The pier that needs repairs is on land where the upper and lower decks come together. The pier supports the approach and does not support the river crossing.

Officials urge drivers to find alternate routes where possible. The suggested route is I-265 and I-65.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

