Victims of double fatal crash caused by wrong way driver identified

Shively crash
Shively crash(WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators say an early morning crash on July 26 that killed the drivers of both cars was caused by one of the drivers going to wrong way on the Watterson Expressway.

Shively police were called to the crash site on I-264 West between Cane Run Road and Dixie Highway around 1:30 a.m.

Sgt. Jordan Brown, a Shively Police Department spokesperson, said the vehicles collided head on because one of the vehicles was going eastbound in the westbound lanes.

Brown said they don’t know how and why that vehicle was going the wrong way, but the crash investigation is ongoing.

The victims have been identified as Donovan Marshall, 31, and Payne Muyale, 26. Police have not said which of the drivers were headed the wrong way on the interstate.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

