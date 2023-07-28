Contact Troubleshooters
Woman found dead after home swept away in overnight flooding, sheriff says

By WKYT News Staff and Lucy Bryson
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after flash flooding in Nicholas County overnight.

The sheriff’s office says a woman was found dead Friday morning in the West Headquarters Road area. We’re told her home was swept away, and her body was found away from the home.

Her name has not yet been released.

This is a developing story.

