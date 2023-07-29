Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

2 children in hospital after crash on I-65 North

(Source: MGN)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two children are in the hospital after a crash on I-65 North Saturday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on I-65 North near Grade Lane around 4:36 p.m., officials said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two cars were overturned. Two children received minor injuries and were taken to Suburban Hospital, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. The drivers were not injured.

The crash caused I-65 North to be shut down near Grade Lane. Officials expect the closure to last around two hours.

According to the preliminary investigation, one vehicle was “driving at a high rate of speed” when it clipped into another vehicle.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shively crash
Victims of double fatal crash caused by wrong way driver identified
Louisville Metro police officer Nick Wilt leaves Frazier Rehab for home 109 days after he was...
‘Our hero is going home’: Officer Wilt released from Frazier Rehab after 3.5 months
A Phoenix-area homeowner said he ran outside to help a mail carrier who appeared to be...
‘She’s going to faint’: Homeowner helps pregnant mail carrier working in sweltering heat
Sherman Minton Bridge closed in both directions
Jefferson County Public Schools is hoping to hire about 100 new bus drivers for the 2022-2023...
Daycare says new JCPS bus plan could put them out of business

Latest News

I-65 North ramp closure scheduled to begin in Bullitt County
The Sherman Minton Bridge
Officials provide update on Sherman Minton Bridge repairs
Lane closures scheduled on Lincoln, Kennedy bridges to install new toll equipment
Sherman Minton Bridge remains closed as inspection work continues