2 children in hospital after crash on I-65 North

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two children are in the hospital after a crash on I-65 North Saturday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on I-65 North near Grade Lane around 4:36 p.m., officials said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two cars were overturned. Two children received minor injuries and were taken to Suburban Hospital, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. The drivers were not injured.

The crash caused I-65 North to be shut down near Grade Lane. Officials expect the closure to last around two hours.

According to the preliminary investigation, one vehicle was “driving at a high rate of speed” when it clipped into another vehicle.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

