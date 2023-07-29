Contact Troubleshooters
Barren County constable arrested by Kentucky State Police

Kentucky State Police Post 4 was notified of a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that had originated...
Kentucky State Police Post 4 was notified of a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that had originated in Barren County(Hardin County Detention Center)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown was notified of a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that had originated in Barren County on Tuesday, July 25.

As the pursuit entered Hardin County, it was discovered that Joseph Ramey, 29, was also involved in the pursuit. Ramey is a constable in Barren County.

He was driving a Honda Odyssey van with green and amber emergency lights with a “five-point star” with “Kentucky Constable” written on the side of the vehicle.

During the pursuit, troopers observed Ramey operating the vehicle in a reckless manner at high speeds, nearly striking the cruiser of several law enforcement officers that were involved.

During the investigation, it was determined that Joseph Ramey does not have any law enforcement certification and had taken office in January of this year.

According to Barren County Sheriff Kent Keen, Ramey is still a sworn constable

As a result of the investigation, a warrant was issued and Ramey was arrested. He is being lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center on a $2,500 cash bond.

He was charged with six counts of wanton endangerment, impersonating a peace officer, official misconduct and several other misdemeanor traffic violations. The investigation remains ongoing by Sgt. Blake Owens.

Ramey was also arrested in January 2023 and charged with fourth-degree assault and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.

