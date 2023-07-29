Contact Troubleshooters
Family claims their brother died after Norton denied him care

Two brothers are accusing Norton Healthcare of not treating their 15-year-old brother after he was experiencing stomach pains.
By David Ochoa
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two brothers are accusing Norton Healthcare of not treating their 15-year-old brother after he was experiencing stomach pains.

They claim he died because of the time it took to get to another hospital.

The brothers are Guatemalan, and they said the Norton staff asked for their papers before they would help their brother.

On the morning of January 11, 15-year-old Marvi Eduardo Lopez Vasquez told his family he had a stomachache.

It got worse and at 9 p.m., his brothers Pedro and Andres decided to take him to the Norton Immediate Care Center on Preston Highway.

“Once they got there, Andres told his brother to go inside to try and get help while he stayed with Marvi,” said their lawyer Fernando Valdizan.

The brothers said Marvi was in so much pain, that he wasn’t able to walk inside. So they laid him down in the parking lot.

As Andres comforted Marvi outside, the brothers claim the receptionist inside asked to see Pedro’s papers.

“His brother doesn’t speak a lot of English, but he knew enough to go in there and say help in English,” Valdizan said. “And then to try and get them to get a Spanish translator on the phone right away. And as soon as they did, he was able to convey his message that his brother was in the parking lot and not doing well.”

The lawsuit claims the staff told Pedro through the translator that if he didn’t have papers, Norton wouldn’t see his brother.

Renee Murphy, Norton’s Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, said this in a statement:

“Our hearts go out to the family involved. The individual in need of emergency medical assistance never entered our outpatient facility and care was not denied. Due to a language barrier, our staff did not know there was an emergency occurring outside in the parking lot. While following our process of accessing an interpreter, the family left.

Norton Healthcare provides care to all, and we did not ask for immigration papers in this case, nor do we ask for that in any case.”

“Andres got upset and said, ‘Why is nobody coming?’ And Pedro explained to Andres that they wouldn’t see him because of the documents,” Valdizan said.

The brothers decided to go to Mary & Elizabeth.

They got there at 9:45pm, 28 minutes after they first got to Norton.

However, it was too late. Marvi died at 10:08 p.m. of complications from appendicitis.

“Every day they’re asking, ‘Why? Why did they not come help us?’” Valdizan said.

The lawsuit highlights six counts.

Medical Negligence, Survival Action, Wrongful Death, Negligence, Punitive Damages, and Negligent Infliction of Emotional Distress.

“As we have stated in our lawsuit, we believe that the Norton Immediate Care Center owed Marvi a duty of care on the night that this happened,” said lawyer John Spalding.

The brother’s lawyers claim Norton didn’t uphold their duty of care that night.

“Beyond monetary damages, the overarching goal that this family has is just to make sure that their story is heard, and they do right by Marvi’s life and getting him justice,” Spalding said.

The lawsuit was accepted by the court Friday morning. The lawyers say there’s still a long way to go in the process.

This is the third lawsuit filed against Norton this week.

