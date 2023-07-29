Contact Troubleshooters
Former Christian Academy coach indicted for various sexual misconduct crimes moved to LMDC

42-year-old Clarence Moore
42-year-old Clarence Moore(LMDC)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The former Christian Academy Coach who was charged for several sexual misconduct-related crimes was moved to LMDC.

42-year-old Clarence Moore was originally being held at the Oldham County Detention Center but was transported to LMDC on Thursday.

Moore is charged with one count of Unlawful Transaction with a Minor first-degree, four counts of Sexual Abuse first-degree, four counts of Sexual Abuse third-degree, two counts of Rape third-degree and four counts of Sodomy third-degree.

His bond is still set at $50,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court again for an arraignment on Monday, August 1 at 1 p.m.

