I-65 North ramp closure scheduled to begin in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A ramp closure on I-65 North in Bullitt is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 31, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Officials said the work is part of the ongoing I-65 roadway rehabilitation project. The ramp from KY-61 to I-65 North at Exit 105 will be closed for 30 days.

Crews will work to diamond grind the ramp, install new pavement markers and install new mainline asphalt, according to the release.

Officials suggest that travelers use the detour of I-65 South to KY-313 (Joe Prather Road) at Exit 102 to KY-434, then head south on KY-434 to the I-65 North ramp. Signage will be placed to help motorists navigate the detour.

