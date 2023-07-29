JCPS parents prepare for new start times ahead of first day of school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - August 9 is the beginning of the school year and new changes for JCPS. The school district modified schools’ start and ends times as a solution for the bus driver shortage.

“Finally, a routine, dependable schedule,” said Allen Claycomb, who’s a parent of two school-aged children.

Parents like Claycomb are eager about the district’s changes. Last year, Claycomb’s kids would be at the bus stop on time, but the bus wouldn’t be.

“A lot of times the buses would run late, especially at the beginning of the school year, so it made it challenging for parents who work in the morning to shuffle that around,” Claycomb said.

With the staggered start and end times, some schools start earlier or later than previous years. This change isn’t only affecting parents but coaches, too.

“We are going to make sure that every student-athlete can participate by maybe starting later for some sports,” JCPS Director of Athletics and Activities Dr. April Brooks said. “Then we will still be running those activity buses to help parents with transportation. No student should have any barriers to participate because of the new start times.”

During Saturday’s annual back-to-school bash hosted by JCPS and South-Central Neighborhood Place, Mayor Craig Greenberg praised JCPS for its student-focus approach to maximizing the district’s future.

“I am really impressed with what Dr. Marty Polio has been doing to lead JCPS into the future,” Greenberg said. “With new schools and new approaches to teaching across the entire district and a great focus on the kids. I think we are really going to see some great things from the school system.”

As the school year begins, JCPS officials recommend parents look at clubs and extracurricular activities that their child’s school may offer.

