Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

JCPS parents prepare for new start times ahead of first day of school

August 9 is the beginning of the school year and new changes for JCPS. The school district...
August 9 is the beginning of the school year and new changes for JCPS. The school district modified schools’ start and ends times as a solution for the bus driver shortage.(WAVE)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - August 9 is the beginning of the school year and new changes for JCPS. The school district modified schools’ start and ends times as a solution for the bus driver shortage.

“Finally, a routine, dependable schedule,” said Allen Claycomb, who’s a parent of two school-aged children.

Parents like Claycomb are eager about the district’s changes. Last year, Claycomb’s kids would be at the bus stop on time, but the bus wouldn’t be.

“A lot of times the buses would run late, especially at the beginning of the school year, so it made it challenging for parents who work in the morning to shuffle that around,” Claycomb said.

With the staggered start and end times, some schools start earlier or later than previous years. This change isn’t only affecting parents but coaches, too.

“We are going to make sure that every student-athlete can participate by maybe starting later for some sports,” JCPS Director of Athletics and Activities Dr. April Brooks said. “Then we will still be running those activity buses to help parents with transportation. No student should have any barriers to participate because of the new start times.”

During Saturday’s annual back-to-school bash hosted by JCPS and South-Central Neighborhood Place, Mayor Craig Greenberg praised JCPS for its student-focus approach to maximizing the district’s future.

“I am really impressed with what Dr. Marty Polio has been doing to lead JCPS into the future,” Greenberg said. “With new schools and new approaches to teaching across the entire district and a great focus on the kids. I think we are really going to see some great things from the school system.”

As the school year begins, JCPS officials recommend parents look at clubs and extracurricular activities that their child’s school may offer.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shively crash
Victims of double fatal crash caused by wrong way driver identified
Louisville Metro police officer Nick Wilt leaves Frazier Rehab for home 109 days after he was...
‘Our hero is going home’: Officer Wilt released from Frazier Rehab after 3.5 months
A Phoenix-area homeowner said he ran outside to help a mail carrier who appeared to be...
‘She’s going to faint’: Homeowner helps pregnant mail carrier working in sweltering heat
Sherman Minton Bridge closed in both directions
Jefferson County Public Schools is hoping to hire about 100 new bus drivers for the 2022-2023...
Daycare says new JCPS bus plan could put them out of business

Latest News

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of South Shawnee Terrace around...
Man dead after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
Man in hospital after stabbing near Shawnee, Chickasaw neighborhoods
Rosa Rowland's family described her as a tenacious mother and grandmother who would give her...
Woman found dead after home swept away in Kentucky flooding
FORECAST: One more hot day before showers and storms bring relief