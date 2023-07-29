Man dead after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of South Shawnee Terrace around 2:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot. Mitchell said the man’s injuries were fatal and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

