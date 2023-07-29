Man in hospital after stabbing near Shawnee, Chickasaw neighborhoods

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed near the Shawnee and Chickasaw neighborhood Friday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at South 36th Street and West Broadway around 6:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, Mitchell said.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

