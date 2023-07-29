Contact Troubleshooters
Officials provide update on Sherman Minton Bridge repairs

The Sherman Minton Bridge
The Sherman Minton Bridge
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly a dozen bridge inspectors from both the Kentucky and Indiana Department of Transportation finished inspections of the Kentucky approach to the Sherman Minton Bridge Friday evening, according to a release.

Based on preliminary findings, engineers are creating plans for repairs and working to obtain the needed materials from across the country in order to make the repairs, officials said.

A team of engineers, consultants and the design-build team will work through the weekend to finish inspection reports and designs for the repairs, according to the release.

Officials said contractors have also started acquiring available construction materials from regional suppliers, state inventories and from other projects.

The focus is on efforts to reopen the bridge to traffic in the coming days and a more detailed timeline is scheduled to come out Monday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

