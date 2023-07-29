Schedule set for upcoming meetings on Algonquin, Camp Taylor pools

Contact Troubleshooters
Last year, the city approved $6 million to build a new pool at Algonquin, saying the old pool has fallen victim to decay, vandalism and disrepair.
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Parks and Recreation and Metro Council are beginning the public input process on renovations to the Algonquin and Camp Taylor Pools, according to a release.

Residents will have the chance to give feedback on what they would like to see at the pools, which have been closed this summer as the Metro Government works on plans to improve the pools.

Louisville Metro Council and the Mayor’s Office have allocated around $9 million in funding to improve the pools through the city budget and American Rescue Plan funding, according to the release.

Officials said the meetings will be held on the following dates:

  • Thursday, August 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Camp Taylor Park shelter
  • August 11 through 13 during the Newburg Days Community Festival at Petersburg Park
  • Tuesday, August 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Algonquin Park shelter
  • Thursday, August 17 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Parkhill Community Center

