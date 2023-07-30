Contact Troubleshooters
Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Shawnee neighborhood

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of South Shawnee Terrace around...
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of South Shawnee Terrace around 2:30 p.m.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the man who was shot and killed in the Shawnee neighborhood on Saturday.

Deputy Coroner Steve Moran identified the victim as 32-year-old Christopher Salmon.

Salmon was pronounced dead on the scene in the 300 block of South Shawnee Terrace, officials said.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

