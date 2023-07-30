Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Diana Ross coming to Louisville on ‘Music Legacy Tour’

Diana Ross
Diana Ross(Wilson Center)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Music icon Diana Ross is coming to Louisville this fall on her Music Legacy Tour.

She is scheduled to perform at the Louisville Palace Theatre Saturday, September 16 at 8 p.m.

(Story continues below)

Ross rose to fame as the lead singer of The Supremes, Motown’s most successful act during the 1960′s.

In 1970, Ross’s version of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’” became her first No. 1 hit song as a solo artist.

The tour, which began in June, will showcase her No. 1 hits as a solo artist and with The Supremes.

Tickets are now on sale to the public. To purchase tickets, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 children in hospital after crash on I-65 North
Woman dead after crash on I-264 East
Andres and his lawyers.
Family claims their brother died after Norton denied him care
Ten German shepherds died after air conditioning in a truck failed.
10 dogs die after air conditioning in truck fails during traffic delay
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of South Shawnee Terrace around...
Man dead after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

Latest News

Friends, family and loved ones gathered at Bernheim Forest to celebrate the life of Lynnden Bray.
Lynnden Bray’s loved ones celebrate her life while still searching for answers
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of South Shawnee Terrace around...
Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Shawnee neighborhood
Friends, family and loved ones gathered at Bernheim Forest to celebrate the life of Lynnden Bray.
Lynnden Bray’s loved ones celebrate her life while still searching for answers
Woman dead after crash on I-264 East