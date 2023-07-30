Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Pleasant weather to start the week

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Sunday, July 30, 2023
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Low humidity today and tomorrow
  • Rain chances return Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunny and cooler weather is in today’s forecast. Today’s highs max out in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon as we enjoy lower humidity across the region. Clear skies are expected this afternoon as temperatures fall into the low 60s; a few locations could tumble into the upper 50s.

We’ll keep sunshine, lower humidity, and highs in the 80s in our forecast on Tuesday - another beautiful summer day. A few clouds drift overhead Tuesday night as temperatures fall into the 60s.

Clouds roll back in Wednesday before rain chances increase late Wednesday into Thursday.

Keep an eye on the free WAVE Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Sunday, July 30, 2023
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Sunday, July 30, 2023

Most Read

Woman dead after crash on I-264 East
A pet owner in Illinois says his pet python has gone missing.
Pet owner says 4-foot-long python has gone missing from his yard
2 children in hospital after crash on I-65 North
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of South Shawnee Terrace around...
Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Shawnee neighborhood
Friends, family and loved ones gathered at Bernheim Forest to celebrate the life of Lynnden Bray.
Lynnden Bray’s loved ones celebrate her life while still searching for answers

Latest News

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Sunday, July 30, 2023
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Sunday, July 30, 2023
Places to cool off and beat the heat in Louisville
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Friday, July 28, 2023
Dirt Bowl says they've revamped security at the event and have partnered with UofL Health to...
Dirt Bowl partners with UofL Health to give free health trainings