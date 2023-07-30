FORECAST: Turning cooler tonight, dry and pleasant into the new work week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Cool and dry air continues to filter into the region overnight

Lower humidity and warm temperatures through midweek

A much more active pattern brings unsettled weather by the end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As cooler and drier air continues to filter in from the north, much better-feeling temperatures arrive tonight.

Skies will turn mostly clear, allowing temperatures to dip into the 60s by Monday morning.

Take advantage of the free AC while it lasts! Monday’s forecast will be one you want to take advantage of!

A rare, late-July stretch of below-average temperatures paired with much lower and more comfortable humidity levels will make for a gorgeous day!

Relief from the heat continues Monday night partly to mostly clear skies. Overnight lows will fall into the 60s.

A few spots may even make a run for the upper 50s. Our lucky stretch continues Tuesday!

The month of August starts with another gorgeous day featuring low humidity and below-average temperatures.

Afternoon highs will only climb into the low to mid-80s under a mostly sunny sky.

