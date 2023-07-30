Contact Troubleshooters
Former Leitchfield police officer arrested for alleged relationship with 17-year-old

By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Leitchfield police officer is facing several charges after Kentucky State Police said he was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

On July 27, KSP was called by the Leitchfield Police Department to assist with an internal investigation involving one of their police officers.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that 27-year-old Jeremy Wright of Caneyville was sexually involved with a 17-year-old girl from Bardstown.

Once the relationship was discovered, Wright resigned from the police department and the case was turned over to KSP, the release said.

Wright was arrested on Friday and charged with rape and sexual abuse. KSP said more charges may come as the investigation continues.

He was taken to the Nelson County Detention Center.

