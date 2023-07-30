Contact Troubleshooters
KSP: Crash on N. Green St. in Henderson leads to roadway shutdown

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police officials say a multi-vehicle accident in Henderson led to a roadway being shut down.

According to Trooper Corey King, KSP troopers are reconstructing a collision in the 1400 block of North Green Street in Henderson.

King says the two motorcycles and a truck were involved in the collision and multiple injuries were reported. He says the roadway will be shut down for two hours.

We will update you as this story develops.

