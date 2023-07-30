Lynnden Bray’s loved ones celebrate her life while still searching for answers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bubbles were blown into the sky above Bernheim Forest Saturday in honor of a young woman’s life cut short.

24-year-old Lynnden Bray went missing earlier this month and then was found dead in Jefferson Memorial Forest the next day.

Now, her family is searching for answers.

Lynnden’s death was already devastating for the family to deal with but the fact that they still don’t have many details is making it even harder.

More than two weeks after 24-year-old Lynnden Bray was found dead in Jefferson Memorial Forest, her family and loved ones gathered to celebrate her as they’re left with more questions than answers.

“I don’t want her to fade,” Lynnden’s mother Kandy Bray said. “I don’t want her to fade, and I want justice for my daughter.”

Reality still hasn’t quite set in for Kandy.

Lynnden was described as a ray of sunshine and a person that loved animals and the outdoors, so Kandy wanted to make sure that was showcased when celebrating her life.

“She really was just a free-spirited soul, she really was. She wanted people to be happy,” she said.

Initially, her daughter’s death was thought to be a suicide, but a coroner report showed her cause of death being from ligature hanging, which isn’t normally seen in suicides.

This news was just one of the discrepancies her loved ones noticed in Lynnden’s case.

“She was making plans to move, she just bought an RV and was ready to use it to travel across the country,” Lynnden’s friend Faith English said. “So I don’t see someone who is planning on committing suicide making those kind of big plans for their life.”

”Someone took her life and I want that person held accountable,” Kandy said. “I want him held responsible.”

That “him” she is referring to is 37-year-old Timothy Winterholler.

Winterholler was arrested for arson days after Bray’s body was found after he admitted to setting fire to her car at the same location she went missing.

As of right now, police said this is still a death investigation and have not charged Winterholler in connection to Bray’s death.

However, these circumstances are something English doesn’t believe are coincidental.

“Something isn’t right. The whole story isn’t being told,” English said. “I don’t see it happening to where her boyfriend sets her car on fire in the place that she happens to be on the day she passes away for no apparent reason, unconnected. It doesn’t sound right to me.”

In the meantime, her family and loved ones decided to share moments of love for Lynnden.

They toasted to her life, were blowing bubbles, and listened to her favorite tunes.

An outpouring of love that means the world to Kandy.

“I think that’s maybe why it’s been, not easier to grieve her, but to still feel her because everybody is allowing me to still feel her here,” Kandy said. “So it does, it makes a major difference.

And while she said it’s hard to be patient, she told WAVE News she has faith that justice will be served for Lynnden, and she’s glad to know she has a great support system to back her up until then.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.