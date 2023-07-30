Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

WATCH: Officers pull unconscious man from burning car

Officers in Texas pulled a man from a burning car after they responded to a crash. (SOURCE: White Settlement PD).
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CNN) – Dramatic video out of Texas caught the moment officers pulled a man from a burning car.

Police in White Settlement, Texas, said they responded to a report of a car hitting a pole early Saturday morning.

The responding officers found two people in the car.

The driver was able to get out safely, but a male passenger was unconscious and unable to get out.

Officers in Texas pulled a man from a burning car after they responded to a crash. (SOURCE: White Settlement PD).

Officers quickly pulled the man from the burning car until medics could arrive.

The driver and passenger were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 children in hospital after crash on I-65 North
Andres and his lawyers.
Family claims their brother died after Norton denied him care
Woman dead after crash on I-264 East
Ten German shepherds died after air conditioning in a truck failed.
10 dogs die after air conditioning in truck fails during traffic delay
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of South Shawnee Terrace around...
Man dead after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

Latest News

Friends, family and loved ones gathered at Bernheim Forest to celebrate the life of Lynnden Bray.
Lynnden Bray’s loved ones celebrate her life while still searching for answers
In this photo provided by Rescue 1122 Head Quarters, an ambulance carries injured people after...
A bomb at a political rally in northwest Pakistan kills at least 40 people and wounds nearly 200
FILE - Muncie police responded to multiple reports of gunfire on the city's east side just...
One person is dead and multiple were wounded in Indiana shooting, police say
Officers in Texas pulled a man from a burning car after they responded to a crash. (SOURCE:...
Dashcam video shows officers pulling man from burning car