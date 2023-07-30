Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman dead after crash on I-264 East

(MGN)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after a crash on I-264 East Sunday morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a crash involving one vehicle near the 1.9-mile-marker around 2:30 a.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

The preliminary investigation shows that an SUV was going east when, for some unknown reason, the driver lost control and hit the concrete center median, according to the release.

The woman was taken to UofL Hospital where she later died from her injuries, Mitchell said. There was no one else in the SUV.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 children in hospital after crash on I-65 North
Andres and his lawyers.
Family claims their brother died after Norton denied him care
Ten German shepherds died after air conditioning in a truck failed.
10 dogs die after air conditioning in truck fails during traffic delay
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of South Shawnee Terrace around...
Man dead after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
FORECAST: Increasing sunshine today, lower humidity to start the new work week

Latest News

2 children in hospital after crash on I-65 North
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of South Shawnee Terrace around...
Man dead after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
August 9 is the beginning of the school year and new changes for JCPS. The school district...
JCPS parents prepare for new start times ahead of first day of school
Man in hospital after stabbing near Shawnee, Chickasaw neighborhoods