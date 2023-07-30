Woman dead after crash on I-264 East

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after a crash on I-264 East Sunday morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a crash involving one vehicle near the 1.9-mile-marker around 2:30 a.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

The preliminary investigation shows that an SUV was going east when, for some unknown reason, the driver lost control and hit the concrete center median, according to the release.

The woman was taken to UofL Hospital where she later died from her injuries, Mitchell said. There was no one else in the SUV.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.