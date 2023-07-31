Contact Troubleshooters
1 dead, 2 in serious condition after shooting in Louisville’s Deer Park neighborhood

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There were three people shot early Monday morning in Louisville’s Deer Park neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called at about 3 a.m. to the 1500 block of Bardstown Road, which is near the Bonnycastle neighborhood. They found two men and a woman had been injured from a shooting.

All of them were taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Louisville Metro police said a man died from his injuries and the other victims are in serious condition.

There are not any known suspects at this time as the LMPD Homicide Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip police department’s (502) 574-LMPD or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

