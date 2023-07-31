1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Deer Park neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead and two others were seriously injured in a shooting that happened in Louisville’s Deer Park neighborhood Monday.

Police said they were called around 3 a.m. to the 1500 block of Bardstown Road near the Bonnycastle neighborhood on a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found two men and a woman shot. The victims were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

LMPD said one of the men died at the hospital. The Jefferson County coroner identified the man as 31-year-old Ricky Kemp of Louisville.

There are no suspects at this time. LMPD’s Homicide Unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip police department’s (502) 574-LMPD or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

