Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Deer Park neighborhood shooting

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead and two others were seriously injured in a shooting that happened in Louisville’s Deer Park neighborhood Monday.

Police said they were called around 3 a.m. to the 1500 block of Bardstown Road near the Bonnycastle neighborhood on a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found two men and a woman shot. The victims were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

LMPD said one of the men died at the hospital. The Jefferson County coroner identified the man as 31-year-old Ricky Kemp of Louisville.

There are no suspects at this time. LMPD’s Homicide Unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip police department’s (502) 574-LMPD or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dead after crash on I-264 East
A pet owner in Illinois says his pet python has gone missing.
Pet owner says 4-foot-long python has gone missing from his yard
2 children in hospital after crash on I-65 North
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of South Shawnee Terrace around...
Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Shawnee neighborhood

Latest News

Four-Day Halloween Fest Coming to Lynn Family Stadium
4-day Halloween Fest coming to Lynn Family Stadium as part of 20th anniversary
National Night Out
LMPD encouraging community to join 2023 National Night Out
Churchill Downs
Live racing at Churchill Downs returns in September following temporary suspension
New changes for JCPS starting the first day of school
Surveillance footage
Arrests made in 200-person fight near Louisville skate park