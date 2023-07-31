Contact Troubleshooters
Arrests made in 200-person fight near Louisville skate park

Police made two arrests and recovered two AR-style weapons.
Surveillance footage
Surveillance footage(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another teen is arrested following a fight involving guns and roughly 200 juveniles near the Dave Armstrong Extreme Park in Louisville.

Robert Perkins, 18, appeared before a judge Saturday morning for his role in a massive fight on June 17.

(Story continues below)

Robert Perkins
Robert Perkins(LMDC)

Surveillance video from the same night shows unidentified teens running down the street with guns and firing them.

Perkins is charged with assault of a police officer, accused of punching two different officers, one of them in the head.

In total, four people have been arrested. Several AR-style guns were recovered.

Casey Hyland owns Hyland Glass, a nearby business. He said guns and violence are a repetitive problem near a growing neighborhood.

He’s had bullets come through his business and fireworks blow a hole in his roof, but seeing the video from June still seemed surreal.

“It was disturbing,” Hyland said. “It was shocking. But when you really see some of the firearms that were used, [and] just how cavalier they were walking around, [it’s] like they were in a video game. But it’s not a video game.”

Hyland said despite what’s happened in this part of the Butchertown neighborhood, he still believes the neighborhood is trending in the right direction.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

