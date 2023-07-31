Dubois Co. teen killed in ATV crash, Indiana Conservation Officers investigating

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle accident that claimed the life of a 15-year-old teenager.

According to a release, around 6:15 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of County Road 900 E. near State Road 164.

Officers say when they arrived on scene they found a teenager was driving a side-by-side off-road vehicle. The teen lost control of the vehicle and hit an embankment.

A release shows the 15-year-old was not wearing any safety gear at the time of the crash.

We will update this story as we continue to learn more.

