duPont Manual High School’s suspended head football coach arrested for alleged sexual abuse

By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Donnie Stoner, duPont Manual High School’s head football coach who was suspended earlier in July, was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a student.

He reportedly surrendered to the court.

The student, who was 17 years old at the time, said on multiple occasions he picked her up to drive her to his house, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department’s arrest citation.

The arrest charges listed are first-degree sexual abuse, third-degree rape, and third-degree sodomy.

This is a developing story.

