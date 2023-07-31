Ex-coach indicted on sex related charges arraigned

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former high school coach charged with sexual misconduct in another county has made his first court appearance in Jefferson County on related charges.

Clarence Moore, 42, of Prospect, Ky., is charged in Jefferson County with eight total counts of sexual abuse, two counts of rape, four counts of sodomy, and one count of unlawful transaction with a minor. Moore formerly coached at Christian Academy of Louisville.

Moore, who was originally arrested in Oldham County on similar charges, was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury. He is accused of having engaged in criminal sexual misconduct with a minor he was giving private basketball lessons to.

Court documents say the events took place between November 7, 2022, and June 26, 2023.

Officials with Christian Academy of Louisville says Moore is a former assistant coach at the school and has not coached there since the 2021-2022 school year.

During his arraignment in Jefferson Circuit Court, Moore entered a not guilty plea. His bond on the Jefferson County charges was kept at $50,000 cash and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Moore will be back in Jefferson Circuit for a pre-trial conference on September 14.

