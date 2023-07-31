FORECAST: Cooler nights ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

Low humidity today and tomorrow

Rain chances return Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Very pleasant afternoon ahead with some passing high clouds. Low humidity levels will allow highs well into the 80s to “feel” fairly comfortable for this last day of July. Clear skies are expected this afternoon as temperatures fall into the low 60s; a few locations could tumble into the upper 50s.

We’ll keep sunshine, lower humidity, and highs in the 80s in our forecast on Tuesday - another beautiful summer day as we welcome the new month of August. A few clouds drift overhead Tuesday night as temperatures fall into the 60s.

Clouds roll back in Wednesday before rain chances increase late Wednesday into Thursday.

