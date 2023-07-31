Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Cooler nights ahead

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Low humidity today and tomorrow
  • Rain chances return Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Very pleasant afternoon ahead with some passing high clouds. Low humidity levels will allow highs well into the 80s to “feel” fairly comfortable for this last day of July. Clear skies are expected this afternoon as temperatures fall into the low 60s; a few locations could tumble into the upper 50s.

We’ll keep sunshine, lower humidity, and highs in the 80s in our forecast on Tuesday - another beautiful summer day as we welcome the new month of August. A few clouds drift overhead Tuesday night as temperatures fall into the 60s.

Clouds roll back in Wednesday before rain chances increase late Wednesday into Thursday.

Keep an eye on the free WAVE Weather App for the latest information.

