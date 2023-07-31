FORECAST: Pleasant weather sticks around

WEATHER HEADLINES

Low humidity today and tomorrow

Rain chances return Thursday

Additional storms possible this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunny and warm today. We’ll see low humidity today as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 80s for highs. We’ll see some clouds overhead tonight as temperatures slide into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Hello, free A/C! Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow as highs return to the 80s. Despite the clouds, we look to remain mainly dry tomorrow.

We’ll keep cloudy skies in the forecast for Wednesday night. It will be warmer as we head into Thursday morning - look for lows in the 60s. Showers move into the region by early Thursday morning.

Rain chances return on Thursday and stick around into the weekend. Make sure you have the WAVE Weather app to keep up with the storms chances each day!

