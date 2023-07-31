FORECAST: Quieter weather for a few days, but storms return by late week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Low humidity continues until late week

Storm chances remain slim to none until Thursday

Storms at times heading into the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies are in the forecast overnight as calm, comfortable air remains in place. Lows will be in the 60s early Tuesday morning with continued low humidity.

Tuesday looks good with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s. While it will be quite warm, the low humidity will take the edge off off the heat, making it feel pretty good for the first day of August.

Clouds will start to build in Tuesday night, but we will remain dry as lows get down into the 60s again heading into early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is a much cloudier day as storms move through areas west of WAVE Country. Despite the clouds, we do look to remain mostly dry with only a small shower and storm chance west of I-65. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 80s.

Thursday is the first stormy day for us in a while, but even then the chance is still scattered with the highest probabilities along and west of I-65. The stormy, humid pattern will be with us through the weekend, so make sure you have the WAVE Weather app to keep up with the storms and their chances each day!

