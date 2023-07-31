Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Quieter weather for a few days, but storms return by late week

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Low humidity continues until late week
  • Storm chances remain slim to none until Thursday
  • Storms at times heading into the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies are in the forecast overnight as calm, comfortable air remains in place. Lows will be in the 60s early Tuesday morning with continued low humidity.

Tuesday looks good with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s. While it will be quite warm, the low humidity will take the edge off off the heat, making it feel pretty good for the first day of August.

Clouds will start to build in Tuesday night, but we will remain dry as lows get down into the 60s again heading into early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is a much cloudier day as storms move through areas west of WAVE Country. Despite the clouds, we do look to remain mostly dry with only a small shower and storm chance west of I-65. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 80s.

Thursday is the first stormy day for us in a while, but even then the chance is still scattered with the highest probabilities along and west of I-65. The stormy, humid pattern will be with us through the weekend, so make sure you have the WAVE Weather app to keep up with the storms and their chances each day!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE Midday Weather - Monday, July 31, 2023

