‘I’ll be able to walk again’: 6-year-old shot in road rage incident confident about her future

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 6-year-old’s life may be changed forever after she was shot in the back during a road rage incident on July 10.

It happened on I-65 near the outer loop exit.

Onyx, 6, was in the car with her family when a road rage incident with a group of motorcyclists led to shots being fired.

One of the bullets went through her spine. She had to have emergency surgery and may never walk again.

Onyx has been recovering ever since and the community has been behind her, trying to raise money to help pay for her medical expenses.

As of right now, no one has been charged for the shooting.

Her family wants that to change and for the first time, Onyx wanted to talk about how the days since the incident have been.

“I liked it,” Onyx said, talking about her wheelchair. “I really liked going through the hallways to test it out, and I wanted to do it again, and then I did.”

Being in a wheelchair is now the new reality for Onyx.

A 6-year-old who just wants to dance and play now finds comfort in doing donuts in her wheelchair.

When she’s not learning new things, she’s stuck with the memories of July 10.

“I remember getting carried into the hospital,” Onyx said.

Onyx said she remembers leaving the park, getting in the car and the moment when she was shot.

Those chain of events left Onyx’s mother, Chyna Sands, with the difficult task of telling her daughter her new reality.

Sands says she told her daughter that the bullet severed her back, and now she can’t use her legs like she used to.

It’s a conversation that’s still setting in.

She’s had to explain to Onyx that she has to be in a wheelchair because she can’t walk.

Onyx asked, “Until they fix my back?”

“Well Mommy didn’t say that,” cautioned Sands.

“Would they be able to fix [my back],” Onyx asked.

“Hopefully in the future,” her mother said.

“Only in the future,” Onyx said.

But Onyx didn’t let this get her down too much, she said she is tired of people saying what she can’t do.

To her, she has no doubt about what the future holds.

“I’ll be able to walk again, I know I will,” exclaimed Onyx. “I believe that I will be able to walk again.”

That mindset is what Sands says keeps her going.

She says it scares her that those responsible for what happened know who and where they are, but she does not.

Sands said she questions if each motorcyclist she sees is the person that shot her baby.

Emotions she said she’s tired of feeling.

“They want me to be patient,” she said. “Be patient, be patient, but I am out of patience,” Sands said. “I would like to see justice for an innocent 6-year-old who was minding her own business. As she said, in a car when she was shot in the back. I would like to see the people that are responsible, behind bars.”

Police did arrest Jonathan Rivera shortly after the shooting, but he wasn’t charged for anything related to Onyx.

While those responsible are out free, small things like getting into a car are now triggers of trauma.

“Because I got shot in the back, and I’m a little bit scared to get in the car because it brings back the memories,” Onyx said.

Hearing Onyx say that is a hard pill to swallow for a mother that loves to travel everywhere with her daughter.

“As her mom, I’m used to being her superhero,” Sands said. “I fix all of her problems and that’s something that I can’t fix.”

Despite the setbacks and the trauma, this 6-year-old full of life is excited to keep pushing forward because she says she’s Onyx strong.

WAVE News asked Onyx what she would say to those who shot her if she had the chance, and she said they should play with water guns, not real guns.

To help the family with their medical bills, a donation can be made by clicking here.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.