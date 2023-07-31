JCPS leaders discuss new school year topics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio and other JCPS leaders gave an update as the new school year approaches.

This happened Monday morning at the Stewart Auditorium at the VanHoose Education Center.

Below is information from a JCPS release on the new school year:

Start Times – The number of start and dismissal times has been expanded from two to nine. Start times range from 7:40 to 9:40 a.m. for K-12 and early learning students in elementary school buildings and 10:40 a.m. at standalone early learning centers. The additional times will stagger bus routes to compensate for a shortage of bus drivers, halt the need for drivers to do double and triple runs, and allow all students to get to school on time.

School Choice – For the first time since 1975, all families have the option of attending a school close to their home.

New Schools – Perry Elementary School next to the YMCA on West Broadway and Echo Trail Middle School near the Parklands in Eastern Jefferson County are the two brand new buildings opening this year. Another new middle school - Hudson Middle – is opening in the former Wheatley Elementary School building in West Louisville.

Curriculum – JCPS has adopted district-wide curricula for reading and math in grades K-8. The Expeditionary Learning (EL) reading and literacy curriculum includes a focus on foundational reading skills in early grades and builds content knowledge. The Illustrative Mathematics (IM) curriculum focuses on learning the “why” behind the math so students are better able to apply it. This is the first year that JCPS will have the same reading and math curricula in every school, allowing students who change schools to keep learning the same way and the same material.

