Live racing at Churchill Downs returns in September following temporary suspension

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Churchill Downs announced Monday that live racing at the track will resume this September.

The Fall Meet is scheduled to begin Thursday, September 14 following a temporary suspension of racing operations.

In June, Churchill Downs made the decision to move the remainder of its Spring Meet to Ellis Park after a series of 12 horse deaths.

Following an internal safety review, Churchill Downs said “several key enhancements” were implemented to ensure the safety and well-being of the horses and jockeys.

Elements include the following, according to Churchill Downs:

Infrastructure Upgrades: Analysis by multiple leading industry experts found no issues with the racing surfaces, however, to further maximize surface oversight and consistency, the Racetrack has invested in additional new surface maintenance equipment and committed to doubling the frequency of surface testing.

Increased Veterinary Oversight: Additional resources will be added to CDI’s highly qualified veterinary team to provide additional monitoring and specialized care for horses and assist in pre-race inspections and entry screening.

Collaboration with Industry Experts: Work will continue with HISA and other industry experts to predict at-risk horses using up-to-date data and advanced analytic techniques.

Establish Safety Management Committee: A new safety committee will be established consisting of horsemen designees, racetrack employees and veterinarians to candidly discuss concerns and observations to constantly provide real time feedback on areas of improvement.

“We are excited to resume live racing again at Churchill Downs,” CEO of CDI Bill Carstanjen said. “Our commitment to safety remains paramount as we enter this September meet and our participants, fans and the public can be assured that we will continue to investigate, evaluate and improve upon every policy and protocol.”

The September meet runs through October 1. Tickets can be purchased by clicking or tapping here.

