Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville woman sentenced 9 years in prison for mailing racist threats to neighbors

Suzanne Craft
Suzanne Craft(Oldham County Detention Center)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been sentenced to nine years in prison for mailing racial threats to a family living in her neighborhood.

Suzanne Craft, 54, vandalized two homes in the Lake Forest neighborhood with threatening and racially targeted messages between November and December 2020.

One family said she had spray-painted swastikas on their driveway. They said there were also instances where they would come home to their grass burned and driveway egged.

In March, Craft was found guilty of five counts of mailing threatening communications with racial intent.

“This sentence sends a clear message regarding our commitment to ending hate-motivated violence and threats of violence,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “There is no room in civilized society for violent threats based on race. We hope that this result brings some measure of peace to victims who had to suffer through the defendant’s terrifying threats of racial violence.”

Craft’s nine-year sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dead after crash on I-264 East
A pet owner in Illinois says his pet python has gone missing.
Pet owner says 4-foot-long python has gone missing from his yard
2 children in hospital after crash on I-65 North
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of South Shawnee Terrace around...
Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Shawnee neighborhood
1 victim identified, 2 others in serious condition after shooting in Deer Park neighborhood

Latest News

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Wyandotte Ave.
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Park Duvalle neighborhood
An aerial view of the Sherman Minton Bridge over the Ohio River.
Sherman Minton Bridge will remain closed another week for emergency repairs
Clarence Moore
Ex-coach indicted on sex related charges arraigned
KSP is investigating the remains.
Human skull found in Pike County creek