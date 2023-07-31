Louisville woman sentenced 9 years in prison for mailing racist threats to neighbors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been sentenced to nine years in prison for mailing racial threats to a family living in her neighborhood.

Suzanne Craft, 54, vandalized two homes in the Lake Forest neighborhood with threatening and racially targeted messages between November and December 2020.

One family said she had spray-painted swastikas on their driveway. They said there were also instances where they would come home to their grass burned and driveway egged.

In March, Craft was found guilty of five counts of mailing threatening communications with racial intent.

“This sentence sends a clear message regarding our commitment to ending hate-motivated violence and threats of violence,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “There is no room in civilized society for violent threats based on race. We hope that this result brings some measure of peace to victims who had to suffer through the defendant’s terrifying threats of racial violence.”

Craft’s nine-year sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

