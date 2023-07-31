Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man accused of throwing rocks at cars from I-75 overpass

Brandon Lee Johnson, 23.
Brandon Lee Johnson, 23.(Fayette Co. Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after police say he threw rocks at cars on I-75, causing one person to go to the hospital and thousands in damages to vehicles.

According to his arrest citation, 23-year-old Brandon Lee Johnson of Nicholasville threw rocks from the Bryan Station Road overpass at vehicles on southbound I-75.

The citation says it happened two different times, July 22 and July 30. Johnson was arrested on July 30 when police responded to the overpass.

Police say one victim had to be transported to the hospital for treatment of an injury caused by a rock. They say several victims reported thousands of dollars worth of damage to their vehicles.

Johnson is facing charges of wanton endangerment, criminal mischief and assault.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dead after crash on I-264 East
A pet owner in Illinois says his pet python has gone missing.
Pet owner says 4-foot-long python has gone missing from his yard
2 children in hospital after crash on I-65 North
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of South Shawnee Terrace around...
Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Shawnee neighborhood
1 victim identified, 2 others in serious condition after shooting in Deer Park neighborhood

Latest News

Clarence Moore
Ex-coach indicted on sex related charges arraigned
KSP is investigating the remains.
Human skull found in Pike County creek
The skyline of Louisville, Ky. as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind.
FORECAST: Quieter weather for a few days, but storms return by late week
Shawn Allen Hovekamp
Man charged with burglary of Oldham Co. school, damaging nearby homes
Donnie Stoner turned himself in on Monday.
duPont Manual High School’s suspended head football coach arrested for alleged sexual abuse