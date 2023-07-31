Man taken to hospital after shooting in Park Duvalle neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the Park Duvalle neighborhood Monday.

Louisville police said the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. in the 2600 block of Wyandotte Avenue near Narragansett Drive.

Officers arrived and found a man believed to be in his 50s shot.

He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with injuries officials believe he should survive.

Detectives are searching the area for evidence. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

