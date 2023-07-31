New Albany business faces more challenges with Sherman Minton Bridge closure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For three years, the Sugar Shoppe in New Albany served many treats and goodies, but with the Sherman Minton Bridge closed, the bulk of their issues aren’t sweet.

Sugar Shoppe’s handmade chocolates and goodies would put a smile on anybody’s face, including Taurean Eves’, Sugar Shoppe’s newest employee.

Saturday was Eve’s first day, and it would be sweeter if Sherman Minton Bridge wasn’t closed.

“I am about three to four minutes right when you are getting off of Sherman Minton Bridge, which is now become an inconvenience,” Eves said. “Now, that it’s shut down indefinitely, it takes me about 20–30 minutes to get here, driving through Jeffersonville.”

Customers and commuters like Eves must detour and take I-65 or I-265 to get to the Sugar Shop. Between gas prices and toll fees, getting to work or satisfying one’s sweet tooth is going to cost.

”If you are working 40 hours a week after so many trips, that’s going to be what 20 to 30 extra bucks,” Eves said. “Then you add gas, it’s nothing but an inconvenience if we are being honest.”

Businesses like the Sugar Shoppe rely on foot traffic and repeat customers. A good sales day on the weekend is about $2,000, but some days they don’t come close. Between Covid-19 and construction issues, Sugar Shoppe can’t catch a break.

”I think we are hoping for a day that we finally have normalcy because we opened during Covid-19,” said Jona Carper, Sugar Shop Manager. So, there’s covid then the bridge, and then downtown construction. We haven’t had a sense of normalcy at all.”

Officials with the Sherman Minton Renewal project are supposed to release a detailed repair schedule Monday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.