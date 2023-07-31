New changes for JCPS starting the first day of school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In less than two weeks, Jefferson County Public School students will be entering a new school year with many changes.

JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio called them some of the biggest changes in decades.

Between the new schedules, four school openings and a new curriculum, this school year will be exciting and challenging.

Last school year, getting JCPS students to school was a hassle. Bus drivers had to make double and triple runs, which left close to 20,000 students missing instructional time.

Now, start times are staggered starting from 7:40 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. for kindergarten to 12th-grade JCPS students.

“We reduced our bus route to about 600,” Pollio said. “Now, for the first time in several years, we have enough bus drivers at the beginning of the school year to cover every single bus route.”

The east and west ends of Louisville are also seeing some of JCPS’s newest changes. Echo Trail Middle School and Perry Elementary will welcome their first group of students in nine days.

Another new middle school, Hudson Middle, is opening in the former Wheatley Elementary School building in West Louisville.

The JCPS school choice plan is creating new opportunities for the district.

”This is the first time since the 1970s that students in west Louisville can choose to go to school closer to home if that is what they want to do,” Pollio said. “With our choice zone, they can go close to home, or they can leave the community and go to school somewhere else, as they have for the last few decades.”

One of the most important changes to the district is in the classrooms. Over the summer, JCPS trained 2,500 teachers on a new curriculum. Literacy and math courses will be the same across the district.

“If a kid moves from one school to the next, they will have the same curriculum,” Pollio said. “This is evidence-based reading and literacy that is going to be taught in every elementary and middle school.”

Safety and security are also a priority this school year. Last Tuesday, the board approved weapon detectors for middle and high schools. JCPS estimates those will be installed and working by the end of September or early October.

The first day of school is scheduled for August 9.

